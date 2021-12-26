Australia win toss, bowl first in 3rd Ashes test at MCG

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has won the toss under gloomy skies and will bowl first in Sunday’s crucial third Ashes cricket test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England, which is in a desperate situation trailing two-nil in the five-match series and requiring three consecutive wins to reclaim the Ashes, has made four changes to its team.

Cloudy conditions are forecast for Melbourne on Sunday with a top temperature of 19 degrees (66 degrees Fahrenheit). A crowd of about 70,000 is expected to attend the first day of the Boxing Day match.

Morning showers delayed the toss by 30 minutes. The pitch has a green tinge and was under cover until shortly before the toss.

Pace bowler Mark Wood, whose axing for the second test was heavily criticised, has returned to England’s side. Spinner Jack Leach, also surprisingly dropped for a spin-friendly pitch in Adelaide, has been recalled. They replace Chris Woakes and veteran seamer Stuart Broad.

Opener Rory Burns has been dumped for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow returns to the middle order in place of Ollie Pope.

Australia has made two changes to the side which claimed a massive 275-run win in the second test in Adelaide. Captain Pat Cummins, who missed the Adelaide match after dining near a COVID-positive case at a restaurant, returns to lead the bowling attack, while pace bowler Scott Boland, 32, makes his debut on his home MCG wicket.

Seamer Michael Neser, who made his debut in Adelaide, misses out and Jye Richardson has been rested because of a minor leg injury.

Boland has played 14 one-day internationals and three T20 Internationals. The big right-armer joins 71-test veteran Jason Gillespie, whose career ended in 2006 after taking 259 wickets, as the only indigenous players to represent Australia’s men’s test cricket team.

Boland, from Victoria state, will be playing on his home ground. “It’s a dream for him to wear the Baggy Green, packed MCG on Boxing Day, it doesn’t get any better,” Cummins said.

Australia’s pace attack remains below full strength with Josh Hazlewood still on the sidelines due to a side strain which kept him out of the Adelaide match.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Aus), Paul Wilson (Aus). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (Aus). Reserve umpire: Shawn Craig (Aus). Match referee: David Boon (Aus).

