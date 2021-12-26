Maldonado lifts Wyoming past South Florida 77-57

South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary (4) attempts to block a shot by Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball g... South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary (4) attempts to block a shot by Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary (4) fouls Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) as he attempts a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball g... South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary (4) fouls Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) as he attempts a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder reacts to his team as they take on South Florida in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25... Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder reacts to his team as they take on South Florida in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

South Florida head coach Brian Gregory reacts to his team as they take on Wyoming in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. ... South Florida head coach Brian Gregory reacts to his team as they take on Wyoming in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as Wyoming routed South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Xavier DuSell had 11 points and Jeremiah Oden added 10 for Wyoming (11-2).

Jamir Chaplin, Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy each scored 14 points for the Bulls (5-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com