5 killed in Christmas morning gunfire in northeast Brazil

By Associated Press
2021/12/26 03:39
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Five people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire while celebrating Christmas on a soccer field in the northeastern city of Fortaleza early Saturday, according to the Ceara state Public Security Secretariat.

According to the agency's press office, three people have been arrested. Local news media say the crime may have been motivated by a feud between criminal factions.

Authorities said only two of the victims had been identified: One is 21 and the other 26 years old and both had a police record for crimes including criminal association, illegal firearms, receiving stolen goods, and disturbing the peace.

Updated : 2021-12-26 05:32 GMT+08:00

