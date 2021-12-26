Alexa
Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/26 03:19
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 5, 2021,...

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-26 04:54 GMT+08:00

