Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 5, 2021,... Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Whitworth will make history on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals as the first player in NFL history to start a game at his position at 40 years old. Whitworth, who celebrates his birthday Sunday, has been the cornerstone of Los Angeles’ offense during McVay’s half-decade in charge. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL