All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|78
|71
|Hartford
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|78
|67
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Hershey
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|70
|72
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|28
|10
|14
|1
|3
|24
|75
|87
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|51
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|23
|15
|8
|0
|0
|30
|89
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Milwaukee
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|77
|84
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|65
|71
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|82
|84
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Jose
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|75
|100
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Belleville at Toronto, ppd
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Toronto, ppd
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, ppd