All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|6
|4
|44
|98
|80
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|88
|104
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|62
|Washington
|31
|18
|6
|7
|43
|108
|81
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|91
|76
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|77
|95
|New Jersey
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|105
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|8
|12
|6
|22
|57
|77
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|112
|92
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|106
|85
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Winnipeg
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|87
|Dallas
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|82
|85
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|72
|97
|Arizona
|29
|6
|21
|2
|14
|56
|109
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|32
|20
|12
|0
|40
|114
|98
|Anaheim
|32
|17
|9
|6
|40
|103
|89
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|101
|90
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|80
|79
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Seattle
|30
|10
|17
|3
|23
|84
|108
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Florida at Carolina, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd
Ottawa at Washington, ppd
Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd
Toronto at Columbus, ppd
New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd
Nashville at Dallas, ppd
Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd
Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd
Colorado at Vegas, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, ppd
San Jose at Anaheim, ppd
Seattle at Vancouver, ppd
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.