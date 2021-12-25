Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 20 18 1 1 0 39 81 41
Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52
Knoxville 19 14 3 0 2 30 76 42
Fayetteville 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 51
Roanoke 18 9 5 2 2 23 54 45
Pensacola 20 10 7 3 0 23 63 57
Peoria 16 9 3 1 3 22 49 37
Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49
Birmingham 22 3 15 4 0 10 46 88
Macon 21 3 17 0 1 7 35 90
Vermilion County 17 2 13 2 0 6 30 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-12-26 00:55 GMT+08:00

"