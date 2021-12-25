Bone Growth Stimulators Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global bone growth stimulators market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global bone growth stimulators market was valued at $1,242 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $1,869 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Bone growth stimulators are used for bone growth, which also aid in broken bone healing process. Bone growth stimulators help in production of new bone cells and work in case of all fractures. In addition, it is used for healing of long leg bones such as tibia and in surgical procedures such as spinal fusions, which are difficult to heal. Bone growth stimulators include bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma.

Rise in number of trauma and accident cases, increase in prevalence of arthritis, surge in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments, rise in geriatric population, and rapid demand and adoption of platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins are some factors that fuel the growth of the bone growth stimulators market. In addition, rise in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, bone growth stimulation products offer more benefits compared to traditional surgical therapies such as cost-effective and safe alternative mode to treat orthopedic diseases and bone fracture treatment. However, stringent approval process and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is categorized into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma. Depending on application, it is classified into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & nonunion bone fractures, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global bone growth stimulators market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of bone growth stimulators used across the globe.

– Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Arthrex, Inc.

– Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners (Bioventus LLC)

– Colfax Corporation (DJO Global, Inc)

– Isto Biologics

– Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

– Medtronic PLC

– Orthofix Medical Inc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Terumo Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– ITO Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation

– Orchid Medical

– Ossatec Benelux Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

– Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

– Platelet-Rich Plasma

By Application

– Spinal Fusion Surgeries

– Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

– Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Home Care

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

