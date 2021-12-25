North America and Asia-Pacific Silicone in Heavy Machinery Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market growth.

The North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Silicone is a high-performance material used in electrical heavy machinery in the form of resin, elastomers (adhesives, sealants), gels, and fluids. Silicone rubber and oil is widely used in switchgear, bus bar joints, transformer, and alternator joints for insulation purpose. The strong bonding between oxygen and silicon atoms makes it a suitable product for high temperature and high voltage applications for power generation. In addition, silicone grease is majorly used in flange connections of gas-insulated switchgear. Silicone grease is a semifluid, which comprises dispersion of thickening agent in a liquid lubricant. It provides protection against corrosion and subsequent SF6 gas leakage.

Rise in prominence of liquid silicone rubber in various high voltage applications in power stations is expected to drive the market growth. This is attributed to thermal stability and high resistance of silicone rubber. The liquid silicone rubber is capable of retaining its properties even at extreme temperature. Rise in prominence of liquid silicone rubber in various high voltage applications in power stations is expected to drive the market growth.

This is attributed to thermal stability and high resistance of silicone rubber. The liquid silicone rubber is capable of retaining its properties even at extreme temperature. Easy processing of silicone rubber aids in fast production of high volume of small parts. Silicone rubber used in electrical applications are easily cured. In addition, due to good flow rate of silicone rubber, it can be easily molded using significantly low amounts of energy, which makes it a cost-effective option over other elastomers. However, due to high cost for recycling, the silicone rubber industry players are more reluctant to utilize liquid silicone rubber for further applications. But further application of silicone rubber in new wind energy projects, such as wind turbine systems, switchgear, and alternator will positively impact the market growth.

The North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, and region. On the basis of product type, it is divided into elastomer, fluids, and others. Based on component, it is categorized into switchgear and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA with country level analysis of each region.

Major players have adopted product launch, collaboration, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Silicone, KCC Silicon, Zhejiang XinAn Chemical Industrial Group Co Ltd, Avantor, Stockwell Elastomerics, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

– The silicone rubber market in heavy electrical machinery has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.

– This is attributed to decline in demand from the power sector. As large number of industries and commercial areas are under complete lockdown, the power sector faced a significant drop in market demand; thus, negatively impacting the market growth.

– Due to significant demand drop in the power sector, the industry players are focusing on maintaining existing operations instead of further expansion, which leads to temporary delay for upcoming projects.

– In addition, extended lockdown slowed down the production of silicon rubber products due to limited resources and longer lead time to replenish raw materials.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

– The report outlines the current North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market trends and future estimations of the North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, and North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.



The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

– Elastomer

o Liquid Silicone Rubber

o Other

– Fluids

– Others By Component

– Switchgear

– Others By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key questions answered in the global North America and Asia-Pacific silicone in heavy machinery market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

