Battery Metals Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global battery metals market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global battery metals market growth.

The global battery metals market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Battery metals are the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite. These battery metals are increasingly used in batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other applications. Lithium metals are extracted from the brines and hard rock deposits present in the economies such as China, Americas, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Portugal. Cobalt is most widely used as the cathode material in the lithium-ion batteries. Nickel is used in battery applications, owing to its high energy density and storage capacity.

Surge in penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices significantly contribute toward the growth of the global battery metals market. In addition, increase in demand for electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicle from both developed and developing economies across the globe is projected to fuel the growth of the battery metal market from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, rapid growth of the renewable energy industry is expected to boost the demand for batteries, which, in turn, drives global battery metals market.

However, increase in battery waste and high risk of battery material supply security due to international trade relations are expected to hamper the growth of the battery metals market, globally. Conversely, increase in investment toward electrification of remote and rural area is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key player operating in this market. Furthermore, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

The global battery metals market is segmented into metals type, application, and region. Depending on metal type, it is categorized into lithium, cobalt, nickel, and others. The applications covered in the study include consumer electronics, electric mobility, energy storage systems, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Glencore International AG

– Albemarle Corporation

– Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

– Umicore

– Tianqi Lithium

– Vale

– China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

– SQM S.A.

– Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd.

– Norlisk Nickel.

Other players operating in the battery metals market are Bolt Metals, Galaxy Resources Limited, BHP Group, and Anglo American Plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global battery metals market is provided.

? Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global battery metals market growth, in terms of value.

? The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

? This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global battery metals market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Metals Type

– Lithium

– Cobalt

– Nickel

– Others

By Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Electric Mobility

– Energy Storage Systems

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the global battery metals market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

