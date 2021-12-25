Hydroxychloroquine Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global hydroxychloroquine market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global hydroxychloroquine market growth.

The global hydroxychloroquine market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $4.6 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Hydroxychloroquine and anti-malarial drug, when combined with chloroquine has the potential to be the major game-changer in the medical history. In certain small and vitro, uncontrolled or poorly controlled clinical studies, it demonstrated antiviral activity against (SARS-CoV-2) severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2. Such researches are considered as hypothesis.

However, followed by the tweet of President Trump, it completely changed the scenario of the market, with reports of shortages of the medicine in pharmacies within 24 hours. Amidst the outbreak, certain nations such as the U.S. and India are endorsing its use as preventive measures for COVID-19.

The growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market is drive by surge in demand for the medication, which led to hike in production of the drug by the Indian Government. IPCA Laboratories, which have approximately 70% of the market share in this sector in India, has increased its production tenfold. However, the nationwide lockdown acted as a hindrance for growth of the global market. In addition, disruption in logistic chains and less availability of raw materials, which are mostly scoured from China have restrained the market growth. With the initiation of normal operation in China after the lockdown and backward integration of some industry players have helped the market to cope up to a certain extent.

In April 2019, IPCA Laboratories signed a contract to acquire Maharashtra-based Ramdev Chemical Pvt. Ltd. According to the contract, IPCA Laboratories is supposed to buy the company, which is associated with the marketing and manufacturing of advanced drug intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), custom synthesis molecules, and fine chemicals. Thus, this initiative by IPCA Laboratories will help the company in increasing the production capacity of the drug and contribute in meeting the present demand.

On March 25 2020, the Indian Government imposed a ban on export of the drug to ensure that the nation had adequate stock of the medication to meet domestic needs. However, later the government decided to lift the ban partially. The SAARC nations along with other 30 nations and the U.S. and West Asia proposed India to lift the ban on export. Considering the high demand for the medication, pharmaceutical companies in the nation have planned to increase the production by 5 to 6 times to over 70 metric tons by May 2020. Apart from IPCA Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila and Wallace Pharmaceuticals are some of the other leading manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine.

The global hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, disease, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into tablet and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Depending on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, specialty drug store, and retail pharmacy. The diseases covered in the study include malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, coronavirus, and others. Region wise, the hydroxychloroquine market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the hydroxychloroquine market are Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Zydus Cadila. The companies have focused on various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers for retaining their existing customer base and further increase their market share.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the hydroxychloroquine market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict hydroxychloroquine market growth is provided.

– The hydroxychloroquine market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the hydroxychloroquine market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market share.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global hydroxychloroquine market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

– Tablet

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Pharmacy

– Specialty Drug Store

– Retail Pharmacy

By Disease

– Malaria

– Rheumatoid Arthritis

– Lupus Erythematosus

– Coronavirus

– Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the global hydroxychloroquine market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

