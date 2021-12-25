Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global water treatment chemicals market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global water treatment chemicals market growth.

The global water treatment chemicals market was valued at $33.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Clean and safe water constitutes an essential part of our routine lives. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust are not soluble in water, resulting in cloudiness or technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease these TSS levels as per the requirement of the end users, and hence differ depending on the TSS level, location, and application. The global water treatment chemicals market comprises various chemicals used in the water treatment processes such as coagulants, pH adjusters & softeners, biocides & disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, flocculants, and dispersants, among others.

Increase in consumption of water across the globe and stringent government regulations on the total suspended solids (TSS) level in water are the major factors driving the global water treatment chemicals market. In addition, increase in industrial activities and world population drives the global market for the water treatment chemicals. However, increase in prices of water treatment chemicals and presence of alternate treatment technologies are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand from the emerging economies and silver-based biocides for water treatment are expected to create opportunities for the key players in the market.

The global water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into coagulants, pH adjusters & softeners, flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors & dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the global water treatment chemicals market is segmented into industrial and municipal & others. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into power generation, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, sugar, and others. The municipal & others segment is further sub-classified into drinking water and waste water. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global water treatment chemicals market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Coagulants

– pH Adjusters & Softeners

– Flocculants

– Biocides & Disinfectants

– Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants

– Corrosion Inhibitors

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Industrial

o Power Generation

o Refineries

o Pulp & Paper

o Metal & Mining

o Food & Beverages

o Oil & Gas

o Sugar

o Others

– Municipal & Others

o Drinking Water

o Waste Water

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

