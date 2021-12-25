Liquid Packaging Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global liquid packaging market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the liquid packaging market growth.

The global liquid packaging market was valued at $331.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $463.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

Liquid packaging is used for protecting and increasing the shelf life of liquid and semi-liquid products. It seals the contents from factors such as pollution, physical damage, and sunlight; thereby, making it easier for transportation and storage. Liquid packaging is designed in two basic forms, which include rigid and flexible.

Rigid packaging is an old concept that includes various types of bottles and containers. Rigid liquid packaging is the most-widely used packaging type of liquid packaging. It includes cartons, paperboard, glass, cans, plastics, and PET bottles. They are widely used to pack liquid products such as water, carbonated drinks, alcohol, beverages, dairy products, and others. Flexible packaging includes packaging films, various types of cartons, stand-up pouches, bag-in-box, and sachets.

Presently, the global liquid packaging market is driven by the food & beverages and FMCG industries. These two markets have witnessed significant growth due to the global e-commerce boom and smartphones penetration, mainly in countries such as Germany, India, China, and the U.S. In order to cater to this e-commerce surge, major liquid packaging players have set up design labs, so as to smoothen collaboration with food & beverage as well as food delivery chains. Hence, due to its extensive applications in the food & beverage, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industries, expansion of either of these industry verticals impacts the global liquid packaging market growth.

Request Sample Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

Furthermore, increase in population increases the demand for beverage products. As a result, beverage companies have to step up their production, while retailers require to keep products for longer periods. Liquid packaging such as a carton or packaging film increases the shelf life of food products such as milk and juice.

However, government policies regarding disposal and recyclability of plastics is a major threat to the global liquid packaging market. Moreover, stringent government quality standards for the use of plastics in the food & beverage industry are expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in focus toward the development of 100% recyclable liquid packaging solutions; thereby, increasing the sustainability of liquid packaging will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the liquid packaging market during the forecast period. Use of nanoparticles (NPs) in food packaging applications will be a breakthrough in liquid packaging technology. Presently, the wide scale adoption of NPs is being prevented by limited data on its toxicological effects.

The global liquid packaging market is segmented by materials, technology, packaging format, end user and region. Based on materials, the global liquid packaging market is studied into paperboard, plastics, glass, metal, and others. Plastics is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Based on technology, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and Form Fill Seal technology. Based on packaging format, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into flexible and rigid.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

Flexible liquid packaging is further sub-segmented into films, stand-up pouches, and bag-in-box; while rigid liquid packaging is sub-segmented into carton, paperboards; bottles, jars, cans & tubes. The end users of liquid packaging are food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, industrial, and other industries. Based on region, the global liquid packaging market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global liquid packaging market profiles the leading players in the liquid packaging market, they include Amcor Limited, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Gerresheimer AG, Goglio S.p.A., MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Laval.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

– Impact of COVID-19 on the Global liquid packaging market

o The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every leading economy around the world, impacting the economic growth.

o Due to lockdown measures and travel restrictions in countries such as India and Germany, the tourism and the hotel industry declined, thereby, hampering the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, impacted the liquid packaging market.

o On the contrary, an increase in local demand for food & beverages will continue to drive the liquid packaging market. There has been a significant increase in the sales of sauces, dressings, and food condiments segments.

o In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 causing virus, the demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has sky rocketed post March 2020. In fact, according to the press released by Berry Global, the need for hand sanitizers has quadrupled and witnessed an increase in the overall growth of 16x from December 2019 to March 2020. This has increased the demand for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches. In addition, it also increased the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage such as Sodium Hypochlorite, which is a main disinfectant.

o Hence, the liquid packaging market got impacted in both positive as well as negative way.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Materials

– Paperboard

– Plastics

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Others

– Glass

– Metal

– Others

By Technology

– Aseptic Liquid Packaging

– Blow Molding

– Form Fill Seal

– By Packaging Format

– Flexible

o Films

o Stand-up Pouches

o Bag-in-box

– Rigid

o Carton

o Paperboards

o Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)

By End User

– Food & Beverage

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceutical

– Household Care

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211



Key questions answered in the global liquid packaging market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1211

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/