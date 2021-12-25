Passenger Security Equipment Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until

Passenger Security Equipment Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the passenger security equipment by region.

The global passenger security equipment market is expected to reach $79,042 million in 2023, from $43,398 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Passenger security refers to a technique, which helps them protect from accidentals harms, crimes, and other threats. Such procedures help the government to avoid any crimes and allow passengers to travel from one place to another without any harm. Honeywell International, Orbocomm, and L-3 Communications are some of the leading key players of the passenger security equipment market.

Increase in terror attacks on public transport infrastructures drives the passenger security equipment market growth. Further, rise in demand of biometrics technologies for identity verification by the government also fuels the market growth. However, high installation cost is anticipated to hinder the passenger security equipment market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global passenger security equipment market is categorized into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening systems, and others. The people screening systems segment dominated the global passenger security equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend.

KEY PLAYERS

Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, and Smiths Group are some of the leading key players of global passenger security equipment market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Airports

Train Stations

Bus Stations

Seaports

BY TYPE

Baggage Inspection System

Explosive Detection System

Video Surveillance

Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

Fire Safety & Detection System

People Screening Systems

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report

