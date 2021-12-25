Web Application Firewall Market CAGR of 19.2% 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast 2030

Web application firewall (WAF) is a type of firewall designed to enhance the security level for HTTP conversations or web conversations. It generally follows a set of rules to identify and block threats that may harm the system. It is also used to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed.

The global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The web application firewall market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. Moreover, constant development of the e-commerce industry fuels the demand for web application firewall solutions.

In addition, increase in adoption of cloud-based web application firewall system is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and lack of awareness to implement the right solution for the specific needs among SMEs hinder the web application firewall market growth.



The global web application firewall market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and geography. The deployment segment is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the web application firewall market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd, and others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global web application firewall system market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments



By Deployment



Cloud

On-premise



By Organization Size



Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises



By End-Use Industry



Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Public sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the web application firewall market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

