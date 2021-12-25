Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market CAGR of 15.5% 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global deep brain stimulation monitoring market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global deep brain stimulation monitoring market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global deep brain stimulation monitoring market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Deep brain stimulation is an electrical process of stimulating, inhibiting, modifying, regulating, and altering the activity in the central, autonomous, or peripheral nervous system in the human body. Deep brain stimulation devices send electrical impulse to the spine region wherein these signals block the pain signals from reaching the brain. These devices deliver electrical stimulation to the patient’s brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system. Deep brain stimulation monitoring devices are particularly used for the treatment of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, depression, and other diseases. Advancements in the neurological technologies is delivering relief to the patients affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders.

According to the data published by WHO, there are around 50 million cases of dementia across the globe among which 60-70% is Alzheimer’s and 10 million are added every year. Dementia is the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, the incidence rate for Parkinson’s disease is 4.5-19 per 100,000 population every year.

Rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in number of neurological disorders, and investment for neurological R&D are the factors that drive the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market. Moreover, rise in demand for minimal invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and surge in aging population also propels the growth of the market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders, such as Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic pain.

The major barriers for the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices marketare side effects such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin due to implantation of deep brain stimulation device into the body and increase in device cost. However, availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries restrict the growth of the market.

The deep brain stimulation devices marketis classified on the basis of application, enduser, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, AlevaNeurotherapeutics SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corporation, and Neuronetics Inc. The other companies operating in the market are Electro Medics, ElectroCore, Neuros Medical, ElectroCore LLC, NeuroMetrix, EnteroMedics Inc., Neuronetics Inc., and SPR Therapeutics.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Parkinson’s Disease

– Epilepsy

– Essential Tremor

– Dystonia

– Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Neurological Clinics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

