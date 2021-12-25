Antimalarial Drugs Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Report Ocean presents a new report on global antimalarial drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global antimalarial drugs market accounted for $711,360 thousand in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,019,396 thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global antimalarial drugs market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Malaria is caused by the transmission of parasites belonging to genus plasmodium. These parasites are transmitted through the bite of female Anopheles mosquito, which then get lodged into liver. These parasites grow in liver and multiply to further invade the red blood cells where these parasites mature and rupture the blood cell to form merozoites. These merozoites then invade other red blood cells,causing symptoms such as high fever, fatigue, dizziness, and others. Thus, malaria is highly fatal if left untreated for a long period of time.

Therefore, the drugs used in the treatment of malaria are called as antimalarial drugs. Furthermore, there are different types of antimalarial drugs available in the market, which include quinine, chloroquine, proguanil, mefloquine, pyrimethamine, and others. In addition, these drugs can be purchased on prescription from different type of pharmacies such as hospital and retail pharmacies. Moreover, these drugs are also available on e-commerce websites.

The major factor that drives the growth of the antimalarial drugs market include rise in prevalence of malaria in developing countries.

Furthermore, rise in awareness initiatives by governments and surge in research for new antimalarial drugs are some of the factors that boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding healthcare in developing countries is a major factor that restrains the growth of the antimalarial drugs market. Conversely, growth opportunities exhibited by emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The antimalarial drugs market size is studied on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of drug class, it is segmented into quinine, chloroquine, proguanil, mefloquine, pyrimethamine, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce & other distribution channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global antimalarial drugsmarket trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Alvizia Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

– Bayer AG

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

– Merck & Co., Inc

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ranbaxy Laboratories)

– Zydus Cadila

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN(These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Cipla Limited

– Ajanta Pharma

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class

o Quinine

o Chloroquine

o Proguanil

o Mefloquine

o Pyrimethamine

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

o E-Commerce & Other Distribution Channel

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the antimalarial drugs market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

