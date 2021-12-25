Heat Transfer Fluids Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market growth.

The global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

Heat transfer involves exchange of thermal energy between different objects, where energy is transformed from one form to another, but is neither created nor destroyed. Thermal convection, thermal conduction, thermal radiation, and energy transfer are the types of heat transfer that can occur due to phase change. Heat transfer fluids are used to avoid overheating of substances while the process of heat transfer takes place. They have a wide range of applications in automotive, oil & gas processing, manufacturing processes, and solar power plants.

The global heat transfer fluids market is driven by the rise in natural gas production in Gulf countries. Heat transfer fluids play an important role in the processing, refining, and transportation of natural gas. They are used in offshore applications, such as regeneration of glycols, and facilitate heating to remove water from processed natural gas. Heat transfer fluids offer excellent temperature control and ensure safety. Compared with other thermal media, HTFs are low maintenance and economical. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase the demand for heat transfer fluids from the oil & gas industry during the forecast period.

However, factors, such as fire & explosion hazards posed by heat transfer fluids and volatility in raw material prices, are expected to hinder the growth of the heat transfer fluids market. In addition, energy scarcity and environmental safety regulations have surged the need for energy conservation. Therefore, the adoption of energy transfer devices, such as heat exchangers and heat pumps, has increased significantly. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the heat transfer fluids market to grow in the near future.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

The global heat transfer fluids market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. By end-use industry, it is divided into chemical, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, automotive, HVAC & refrigeration, and others. Region-wise, the heat transfer fluids market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the heat transfer fluids industry include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BP p.l.c, Clariant International Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Phillips 66, Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

COVID-19 Analysis:

– The demand for smart polymers is expected to experience a downfall due to decline in production activities of the end-use industries, due to disrupted supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

– The production of heat transfer fluids is also estimated to hamper during and after the lockdown due to non-availability of workers. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), 30%-70% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of HTFs manufacturing companies has migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the annual production of HTFs.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Mineral Oils

– Synthetic Fluids

– Glycols

– Others (Molten Salts, Nanofluids, Ionic Fluids, Hydrocarbons, and Fluorinated Fluids)

– By End-Use Industry

– Chemical

– Oil & Gas

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Renewable Energy

– Automotive

– HVAC & Refrigeration

– Others (Electronics and Aerospace)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access Full Report, here:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

Key questions answered in the global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1288

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/