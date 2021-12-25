Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 25, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with a shower;88;78;Humid with some sun;90;79;SSW;7;78%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;80;71;Breezy in the p.m.;79;69;NW;12;58%;10%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Chilly with sunshine;47;28;Mostly sunny;49;30;E;2;72%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;Mostly cloudy;63;55;WSW;9;72%;44%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Colder;32;25;Cloudy and chilly;38;37;SE;12;73%;89%;0

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;23;21;A bit of ice;34;31;SSE;4;85%;70%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;41;30;Decreasing clouds;41;28;ESE;6;60%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;8;5;Low clouds and cold;8;-10;NNE;9;67%;29%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;Sunshine, very hot;100;72;SSE;8;27%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Variable cloudiness;61;45;Cloudy;62;54;SW;5;76%;3%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, humid;75;62;Partly sunny;79;62;N;7;67%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;57;36;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;WNW;11;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny;91;70;ESE;7;66%;3%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;84;58;Hazy sunshine;82;59;ESE;6;55%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;91;76;A shower or two;86;75;E;6;68%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;60;47;Cloudy;60;51;W;7;73%;12%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cold;25;12;Sunny, but chilly;32;14;WSW;8;10%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;Cloudy;47;40;E;6;85%;93%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, cold;26;18;Fog to sun;26;19;ESE;6;63%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;Mostly cloudy;67;51;SE;5;66%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;81;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;66;ENE;10;65%;73%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain, then snow;45;31;Cloudy and colder;34;30;E;5;73%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;41;36;Rain and drizzle;46;45;SSW;7;91%;98%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Variable clouds;52;35;A bit of p.m. snow;36;30;NE;9;88%;99%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;50;28;Cloudy;38;29;ENE;4;40%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;Sunshine, very warm;91;68;E;6;50%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy;75;66;Showers around;82;64;NE;5;48%;96%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but colder;34;18;Sunny and quite cold;31;26;WNW;14;42%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;66;50;Mostly sunny;67;51;NNE;9;46%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;WSW;8;63%;12%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;68;Periods of sun;82;65;NNE;3;63%;31%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;87;72;NE;4;71%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;46;34;Thickening clouds;43;40;ESE;10;56%;90%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;86;72;NE;6;66%;5%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cold;31;25;Partly sunny;31;28;SSE;5;91%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;83;72;Nice with some sun;82;71;NNE;9;57%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;76;65;SSW;10;62%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;91;76;E;8;70%;72%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;73;55;Cloudy;67;55;E;5;81%;99%;1

Denver, United States;Sunshine and mild;58;32;Partly sunny;54;24;S;10;29%;23%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;78;58;Hazy sun;80;58;N;4;62%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Cloudy with t-storms;83;77;WSW;7;84%;100%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;47;44;A shower in the a.m.;49;39;SSW;7;93%;59%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;49;40;Afternoon showers;44;36;SW;4;53%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;63;58;A couple of showers;64;61;WSW;12;86%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;73;62;A couple of showers;63;51;NNE;9;91%;95%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;63;ENE;9;80%;61%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;ENE;8;63%;5%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;17;8;Frigid;15;9;WNW;11;83%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;91;75;Mostly cloudy;91;75;SSW;4;59%;85%;3

Hong Kong, China;Turning cloudy;77;54;A little p.m. rain;64;46;N;8;64%;99%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;80;68;A stray shower;80;69;ENE;10;60%;83%;2

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;Plenty of sun;87;64;SE;5;49%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;67;48;Rain and drizzle;59;46;NE;6;66%;86%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;53;49;High clouds;57;50;SSW;11;64%;14%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;WNW;8;75%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;79;72;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;N;9;48%;13%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;59;A p.m. t-storm;70;59;N;10;68%;98%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;50;32;Partly sunny;54;28;N;6;47%;15%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sunshine;78;64;A shower in the p.m.;81;61;N;6;67%;85%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, cool;61;37;Turning cloudy, cool;60;40;ESE;4;70%;36%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;84;62;Hazy sunshine;85;63;N;12;28%;2%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;36;16;Mostly sunny, colder;25;9;W;8;74%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;77;N;6;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;90;73;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;WNW;5;77%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;79;62;Hazy sunshine;82;65;S;3;62%;7%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Brief p.m. showers;90;75;N;3;79%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional rain;53;41;A bit of rain;50;40;ENE;6;81%;98%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;78;Sun and some clouds;90;77;SSW;7;70%;29%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;71;64;Mostly sunny;71;64;S;6;72%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A little a.m. rain;60;54;A couple of showers;62;57;WSW;7;99%;98%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;47;43;Rain and drizzle;50;43;SSW;5;93%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A couple of showers;56;48;Turning sunny, cool;56;43;ESE;5;59%;24%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;76;Mostly cloudy;84;76;SSW;7;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;53;47;A couple of showers;54;51;SW;6;74%;98%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;80;Mostly sunny, nice;89;80;ENE;12;55%;1%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;Humid with a t-storm;88;77;SSW;4;84%;91%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;78;Becoming cloudy;87;76;ENE;7;59%;73%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;56;Breezy in the p.m.;65;54;S;15;59%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;75;41;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;SW;4;26%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Sunny and nice;79;64;NE;6;63%;0%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;24;19;Snow showers;27;16;W;13;74%;51%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;90;77;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;ENE;13;62%;11%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Sunshine, pleasant;80;61;SE;8;46%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;An icy mix;24;23;Afternoon flurries;30;11;N;2;82%;59%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;24;8;Snow;23;9;W;13;71%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;82;71;Hazy sunshine;86;71;N;7;59%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray thunderstorm;74;60;A little a.m. rain;74;61;NE;11;74%;92%;6

New York, United States;Morning rain;51;44;Breezy in the p.m.;48;34;NW;15;50%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;60;42;Increasing clouds;60;44;SE;6;64%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;20;13;Cloudy;15;13;ENE;7;92%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;50;35;An afternoon shower;41;32;W;12;44%;55%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold;26;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;3;NNW;3;79%;6%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, some sleet;25;23;Mostly cloudy;29;5;NNW;10;84%;16%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A morning shower;87;77;ESE;7;66%;82%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;88;76;A thunderstorm;88;75;NW;8;74%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;86;74;A morning shower;85;74;ENE;5;81%;98%;4

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;51;46;A couple of showers;52;47;S;5;70%;90%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;109;82;Very hot;105;80;E;12;18%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;86;75;Clouds and sun;86;77;NNW;5;72%;34%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;90;76;Mostly cloudy;92;76;NE;10;67%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;90;67;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;SSE;6;59%;59%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;29;14;Cloudy and cold;27;26;SE;4;48%;24%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Bitterly cold;14;-2;Sunny, but very cold;15;-3;N;6;31%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;70;53;Mostly cloudy, rain;69;53;E;8;70%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy with rain;63;56;Cloudy;68;57;SW;9;87%;31%;2

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;89;77;A thunderstorm;87;78;SE;7;72%;93%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;36;28;A morning flurry;31;24;NE;7;68%;54%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;28;25;A couple of squalls;28;22;WSW;12;75%;99%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;NE;8;64%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;64;56;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;49;NE;7;47%;33%;2

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;61;51;Rain;57;47;NE;6;83%;96%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;10;2;Frigid;11;10;WNW;8;75%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cool with rain;52;45;A couple of showers;49;45;SW;10;79%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;65;A shower and t-storm;79;64;ENE;9;76%;90%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;83;74;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;ESE;8;72%;3%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;74;61;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;NNW;6;82%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;52;Sunshine and nice;76;51;ENE;6;26%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;88;64;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;SSW;7;28%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;N;7;74%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, rain ending;61;52;Cloudy with showers;64;55;SW;8;92%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;37;27;A little snow;28;19;N;8;69%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but frigid;18;7;Sunny, but very cold;21;14;NNW;8;22%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;41;30;Partly sunny, cold;36;28;NNW;12;47%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNW;9;67%;65%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable clouds;51;35;A couple of showers;49;38;S;7;76%;95%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;84;74;Some sun, a shower;83;74;ENE;7;69%;80%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cold;25;15;Periods of sun, cold;23;14;W;4;86%;37%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;85;70;A shower or two;76;66;S;15;78%;92%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;61;57;Cloudy;61;56;ENE;8;70%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold;25;17;Snow showers, cold;25;24;NW;12;65%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A p.m. shower or two;49;37;A bit of a.m. snow;39;27;NW;7;96%;96%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;38;26;Clouds and sunshine;45;30;NNW;5;56%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;50;36;Plenty of sunshine;48;36;NNE;5;24%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;NE;4;58%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;63;53;A little rain;66;53;ESE;7;65%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;51;35;Partly sunny, cooler;43;30;NNW;11;37%;2%;1

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;44;33;Partly sunny;39;28;NNE;12;72%;45%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;71;54;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSW;5;40%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;68;50;Partly sunny;69;51;SW;5;66%;31%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-9;-26;Sunny, not as cold;8;-22;E;5;61%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cold, morning snow;29;16;A little a.m. snow;22;6;NE;4;53%;51%;0

Vienna, Austria;Morning rain;45;27;Cloudy and colder;34;31;SE;4;75%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up, warm;81;66;Rather cloudy, warm;84;63;E;5;51%;23%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers, cold;26;20;Snow showers;30;17;SW;9;61%;54%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and colder;25;14;Mostly sunny, cold;23;8;SSW;7;84%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;63;57;Sunny, windy, warmer;71;63;NNW;21;68%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;88;63;Sunny and delightful;88;66;NW;4;57%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;35;13;Sunshine;33;13;NE;2;44%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-25 21:52 GMT+08:00

