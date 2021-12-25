Alexa
China sends anti-submarine aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ on Christmas

Shaanxi Y-8 ASW appeared southwest of Taiwan's main island

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 19:32
One Chinese Shaanxi Y-8 violated Taiwan's ADIZ on Christmas Day. (Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China sent a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) plane into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during Christmas Day Saturday (Dec. 25), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Each time an incursion happens, the Air Force sends its aircraft, issues radio warnings to the Chinese planes, and deploys air defense missile systems to monitor their activities.

As on most previous occasions since the military started publishing daily information about the incursions in Sept. 2020, the aircraft appeared in the ADIZ section southwest of Taiwan’s main island, CNA reported.

The highest concentration of incursions took place in early October this year, with a record 56 aircraft involved on Oct. 4. The period coincided with China’s national day on Oct. 1 and Taiwan’s Double Ten on Oct. 10.
