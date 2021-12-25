Alexa
Taiwan Tourism Bureau unveils 16 new bicycle routes

Finishing one route can lead to winning a new bicycle, cash, or vouchers for sports equipment

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 17:50
Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (second left) attends the launch of a new cycling tour program. (CNA, Tourism Bureau photo) 

Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (second left) attends the launch of a new cycling tour program. (CNA, Tourism Bureau photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Aficionados of bicycle tours have 16 new routes to choose from, with prizes to win as well, the Tourism Bureau announced Saturday (Dec. 25).

Depending on the scenery, the routes were divided into six categories featuring the coast, riverbanks, fields, valleys, mountains, and outlying islands, CNA reported.

Anyone cycling one full route in the program could record their itinerary on an app and upload it to Facebook or Instagram. A visit to the nearest national park service center could result in the cyclist winning cash, a new set of wheels, or vouchers for sporting equipment, the Tourism Bureau said.

The launch of the 16 new routes followed the opening of a round-the-country bicycle trail in 2018 and the addition of 25 side routes. The aim of the program was to improve the quality of cycling and bicycle tourism all over Taiwan, especially with a view to promoting local development in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
cycling
bicycle
bicycle tours
cycling tourism
bicycle route
Tourism Bureau

Updated : 2021-12-25 18:13 GMT+08:00

