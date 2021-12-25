Alexa
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed

Thief steals and sells valuables multiple times during homeowner’s absence

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 17:38
The police seize antiques and valuables stolen from Huang's home during his absence. 

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a businessman surnamed Huang (黃) returned home from quarantine, he found a stranger in his ransacked home and missing valuables.

CNA reported that Huang had just flown back to Taiwan from Shenzhen, China, and arrived home on Dec. 15 after completing quarantine. When he spotted the thief in his house, he locked the door and called the police, but the man escaped through the window. The New Taipei City Police Department formed a task force and targeted a 37-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) as the suspect after collecting evidence and checking surveillance footage.

Chen allegedly made multiple trips to Huang’s home to steal items for sale, according to the police. Chen was eventually arrested on Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei’s Da’an District, and the police seized some of the stolen items in his car.

Per CNA, further investigation into Chen’s buyers led to the arrests of a 48-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) and a 44-year-old man surnamed Chou (周), as well as the find of another batch of stolen items. The case has been transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office.
theft
New Taipei City
antique
quarantine

Updated : 2021-12-25 18:12 GMT+08:00

