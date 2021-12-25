Shanghai COVID regulations disrupt flights to Taiwan until early February

Tougher COVID regulations in Shanghai are disrupting air traffic with Taiwan in the run-up to the Lunar New Year. (Wikicommons, Another Believer photo... Tougher COVID regulations in Shanghai are disrupting air traffic with Taiwan in the run-up to the Lunar New Year. (Wikicommons, Another Believer photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New COVID-19 regulations at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport have forced Taiwan airlines to cancel their flights to the Chinese city until Feb. 3, in the middle of the busy Lunar New Year holiday, reports said Saturday (Dec. 25).

According to a report by UDN, a Taiwanese businessperson working in China was told his flight from Shanghai to Kaohsiung had been canceled, making him unable to spend the holiday at home. In addition, he found out that all flights in the same direction before Feb. 4 had also been scrapped.

EVA Air said its flights and those of subsidiary UNI Air from Taipei Songshan Airport and from Kaohsiung to Pudong would be canceled from Sunday (Dec. 26) to Feb. 3, but the return flights would still operate. The changes also did not affect flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Shanghai in both directions, though return flights might incur delays.

China Airlines (CAL) said it would pay close attention to developments at Pudong before deciding whether to adjust its flight schedule. The carrier mentioned that the possibility of delays for flights to Kaohsiung might impact its schedule, and advised travelers to consult its website.

According to the UDN report, a flight from Pudong to Kaohsiung Friday (Dec. 24) evening had to be diverted to Taoyuan because Kaohsiung’s Xiaogang Airport was already closed.

At the root of the disruptions were demands by Pudong Airport authorities for more thorough disinfection of the aircraft as China was facing the onslaught of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The changes come at a bad time for air travel since many Taiwanese living and working in China plan to return home for the Jan. 29-Feb. 6 Lunar New Year holiday.

