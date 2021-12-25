Taiwan pronounces COVID infection fears at Academia Sinica over

Alexa
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Dec. 25) that all 483 contacts of a female researcher who was infected at the Academia Sinica tested negative for COVID-19, in effect ending the fears of an outbreak.

On Dec. 9, the woman in her 20s who worked at the Genomics Research Center laboratory tested positive for the Delta variant, leading to a three-day closure of the site on the campus of the prestigious Academia Sinica in the Taipei City district of Nangang.

The CECC announced Friday (Dec. 24) it would fine the institution NT$150,000 (US$5,400) because staff at the level P3 (Biosafety Level 3) lab did not wear the required personal protective equipment and did not follow standard operating procedures during virus-related work.

After the woman, labeled as Case No. 16816, had been confirmed as a COVID patient, 110 close contacts were ordered into quarantine, 36 were told to manage their own health, and 337 had to monitor their health. By Friday (Dec. 24), all 483 people in the three programs had their final round of testing turn out negative for the coronavirus, CNA reported.

The case caused widespread fear of a new COVID outbreak as the woman had resigned from the research center and traveled widely across the Taipei area before being diagnosed with the virus.
