Taiwan volunteer firefighter gets electric fire truck as retirement gift

Volunteer firefighter Ho Ming-chang poses for a photo sitting in his retirement gift, an electric fire engine. (Facebook, Guanshan Volunteer Firefight... Volunteer firefighter Ho Ming-chang poses for a photo sitting in his retirement gift, an electric fire engine. (Facebook, Guanshan Volunteer Firefighting Team photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A retiring volunteer firefighter received a miniature, electric fire engine as a gift at an award ceremony in Taitung County’s Guanshan Saturday (Dec. 25).

Ho Ming-chang (何明昌), 60 years, is a restaurant owner who has served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years. As he is due for retirement at the end of the year, firefighters, police, and consultants in the Guanshan Precinct pitched in to buy him the special present to thank him for his service, per the Guanshan Volunteer Firefighting Team’s Facebook page.

Though Ho must retire according to regulations, he will continue to work with the team as a consultant, said the team’s captain Chou Fu-an (周福安).

Ho thanked the staff members for the meaningful gift. He said he will “sneakily” make the fire truck part of his grandchild’s childhood once he grows a little older and is able to drive it, in the hopes that he might follow in his footsteps and become an excellent firefighter.