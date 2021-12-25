Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan volunteer firefighter gets electric fire truck as retirement gift

Deputy volunteer firefighter captain has served on team for 25 years

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 14:15
Volunteer firefighter Ho Ming-chang poses for a photo sitting in his retirement gift, an electric fire engine. (Facebook, Guanshan Volunteer Firefight...

Volunteer firefighter Ho Ming-chang poses for a photo sitting in his retirement gift, an electric fire engine. (Facebook, Guanshan Volunteer Firefight...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A retiring volunteer firefighter received a miniature, electric fire engine as a gift at an award ceremony in Taitung County’s Guanshan Saturday (Dec. 25).

Ho Ming-chang (何明昌), 60 years, is a restaurant owner who has served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years. As he is due for retirement at the end of the year, firefighters, police, and consultants in the Guanshan Precinct pitched in to buy him the special present to thank him for his service, per the Guanshan Volunteer Firefighting Team’s Facebook page.

Though Ho must retire according to regulations, he will continue to work with the team as a consultant, said the team’s captain Chou Fu-an (周福安).

Ho thanked the staff members for the meaningful gift. He said he will “sneakily” make the fire truck part of his grandchild’s childhood once he grows a little older and is able to drive it, in the hopes that he might follow in his footsteps and become an excellent firefighter.
firefighter
fire engine
fire truck
Taitung County
Guanshan
retirement

RELATED ARTICLES

Two dead, two injured in east Taiwan pharmacy fire
Two dead, two injured in east Taiwan pharmacy fire
2021/12/21 10:16
Two men allegedly swept away while river tracing in Taiwan
Two men allegedly swept away while river tracing in Taiwan
2021/12/14 10:19
Lucky Taiwanese woman wins NT$100,000 and 3 other prizes in Taitung lottery
Lucky Taiwanese woman wins NT$100,000 and 3 other prizes in Taitung lottery
2021/12/03 18:03
Staff member at prize drawing event ends up winning NT$100,000
Staff member at prize drawing event ends up winning NT$100,000
2021/12/02 16:44
Eastern Taiwan shuts down offices, schools amid landslide fears
Eastern Taiwan shuts down offices, schools amid landslide fears
2021/10/13 13:59

Updated : 2021-12-25 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
"