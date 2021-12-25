Alexa
Taiwan confirms 18 imported COVID cases

One breakthrough case received 3 BioNTech shots

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 14:14
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 18 imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Dec. 25), but no new local infections and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Saturday’s imported cases were 15 men and three women aged between 10 and 69. Six had arrived from the United States, six from Vietnam, and one each from Cambodia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

They had entered the country between Dec. 10 and Dec. 23, and all but one of them were breakthrough cases. One of the patients, a Taiwanese woman in her 50s returned from the U.S., had received three doses of the BioNTech vaccine.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,891 coronavirus patients included 14,599 domestic cases and 2,238 imported ones. Of the 850 fatalities, 838 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
