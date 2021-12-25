Alexa
Taiwan taskforce cracks down on alleged price gouging by hotpot and fast food chains

Government group will also contact suppliers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 13:38
A government task force began its investigation into rising prices at hotpot and fast food restaurants. 

A government task force began its investigation into rising prices at hotpot and fast food restaurants.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As fears of inflation grip the public ahead of Lunar New Year, a recently formed special taskforce launched its crackdown on price gouging by concentrating on hotpot and fast food restaurants, reports said Saturday (Dec. 25).

The group began its investigation with six chains which previously hiked their menu prices and with their suppliers, CNA reported. The Ministry of Justice said the taskforce was primarily working in Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Yunlin, and Chiayi County.

On Friday (Dec. 24) at 10 a.m., inspectors from several ministries turned their attention to the restaurants, but not just to their outlets, also to their headquarters, demanding explanations about price rises. The businesses needed to provide reasons for the scale of the price hikes and explain why certain products had become more expensive and others had not.

The taskforce had informed the companies a day beforehand of the inspections to allow them to prepare the relevant information, the ministry said. The next step of its investigations would be to take a close look at the data and contact the suppliers to see whether they had been involved in price gouging and hoarding.

The businesses said they were cooperating with the government investigation, but added that their recent price hikes had been caused by more expensive ingredients and supplies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated : 2021-12-25 14:13 GMT+08:00

