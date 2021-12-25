Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 10:54
Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a cold Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo/Michael Probst)
Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters shout slogans as they participate in a parade during Karnataka Queer Habba festival in Bengaluru, ...
People walk past an illuminated church ahead of Christmas in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Residents are trapped at their house affected by a flood in Shah Alam, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent ...
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi hold a joint news conference at Chigi Palace government office in Rome...
An anti-COVID-19 green pass protester wears a latex mask with syringes attached to it during a rally in front of the Victoria Palace, the government h...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in ...
Christians hold candles during a celebration for Christmas, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washin...
Patricia Berkey grieves at the headstone of her late husband, William Brian Berkey, after laying a holiday wreath in Arlington National Cemetery durin...
A child has a meal as migrants rest at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 22,...
Boats make their way past floating Christmas tree lights on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi holds up the winner trophy after received it from Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, second right, and FIFA ...
Aquarist Volmer Salvador swims inside a tank at the AquaRio aquarium dressed in a Santa Claus costume during the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro, B...
A protestor throws a scooter into the street in front of a police line during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 19, ...
Supporters of Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric, of the "I approve Dignity" coalition, celebrate his victory in the presidential run-off election,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichen...
Members of the press surround Isabel Maxwell, right, outside the federal courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for sex trafficking, Tuesday, ...
Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem pray during a Christmas Eve Mass at the Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh, Israel, Friday, Dec. 24, 2...

DEC. 18 - 24, 2021

From migrants at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border, to protests against COVID-19 measures in Bucharest, to holiday celebrations across the globe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

