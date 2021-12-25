Central Weather Bureau staff on Yushan rescue hiker on Christmas Eve

Central Weather Bureau staff at the Yushan weather station rescues a lost hiker near Yushan's north peak. (Facebook, Central Weather bureau photo)... Central Weather Bureau staff at the Yushan weather station rescues a lost hiker near Yushan's north peak. (Facebook, Central Weather bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Staff members working at the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) Yushan weather station joined a search and rescue mission after a hiker reportedly lost her way on Friday (Dec. 24).

CNA reported that the woman was on her way back from Yushan’s north peak with her husband, but got lost due to fog. Her husband noticed her missing as he approached Paiyun Lodge, and reported the incident to emergency services.

According to the CWB, the woman’s cellphone signal showed that she was located in the valley west of the Yushan weather station, at a depth of around 300 meters. CWB staff members Wu Chin-tai (吳金臺) and Fang En-hui (方恩輝) immediately headed out to join the rescue after getting the notification at 4:09 p.m., while Lee Cheng-chi (李正紀) helped facilitate communication by the cliff.

At 5:36 p.m., the CWB staff members found the lost hiker and led her back to the weather station, which entailed a steep climb up the cliff in the dark and cold. By the time the woman was escorted to the station, it was 7:24 p.m.; she spent the night at the weather station to recover from the physical exertion, and returned to the Paiyun Lodge in the morning.



CWB staff members guide the lost hiker to the weather station. (Facebook, Central Weather Bureau photo)



Emergency services located the lost hiker's phone signal near the Yushan weather station. (Facebook, Central Weather Bureau image)