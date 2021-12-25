Alexa
Snow falls on Taiwan Yushan’s main, north peaks on Christmas Day

Yushan National Park Headquarters cautions hikers to beware of slippery trails

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/25 11:10
Yushan sees snowfall on Christmas Day. (Facebook, Central Weather Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan’s main and north peaks began snowing at 6:37 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 25), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

As a cold air mass moves southward to Taiwan, temperatures atop Yushan’s peaks have dropped to -1 to 0 degrees Celsius. The CWB said visitors should keep warm and take extra caution when walking on trails, as not only are they wet and slippery, there are also strong winds on the mountaintop.

If snow continues, the trail leading to the main peak shows signs of severe freezing or snow accumulation of five centimeters or above, or if the snow line reaches the observation deck below the west peak, visitors are advised to cease hiking activities. The CWB said it will implement “reinforced services in snowy areas” as needed, as well as control measures around the Paiyun Lodge.

The CWB also issued a low temperature alert, and predicted cold weather throughout Taiwan from Sunday (Dec. 26) through Tuesday (Dec. 28). Between Saturday and Sunday, mercury in certain regions in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Kinmen may dip below 10 degrees.

(Facebook, Central Weather Bureau photo)
Snow
Christmas
Yushan
Yushan National Park
white Christmas
Central Weather Bureau
CWB

