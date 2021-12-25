Yushan National Park warns visitors of food-snatching monkeys

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors, especially those on mopeds, should beware of Formosan rock monkeys around Tataka, as they have learned to steal food and open vehicle compartments, said the Yushan National Park Headquarters.

In a Facebook post, the headquarters wrote that volunteers at the Yushan National Park reported increasingly sophisticated behavior in the local monkey population. While visitors in cars are able to close windows and doors under volunteers’ guidance when arriving in areas frequented by the monkeys, those on mopeds often keep food items hanging in front and exposed, while some riders immediately flip open their seats to go through things stored beneath after parking.

“The rock monkeys that have the intelligence of young children have gradually become interested in food placed on footboards or stored under mopeds’ seats, which can be easily grabbed by flipping the seat open. By watching riders operate a few times, they practice and copy the technique,” wrote the headquarters.



Monkeys searching mopeds for food in Tataka, Yushan National Park. (Facebook, Yushan National Park Headquarters photo)

Additionally, the monkeys are currently learning to open zippers on backpacks. The Yushan National Park called for visitors to make sure to pull zipper heads to the very bottom and on the sides, as well as to keep backpacks on them at all times to prevent the monkeys’ invasion.

The headquarters asked visitors not to feed wild animals, as “The monkeys becoming so ‘smart and irritating’ is for certain the result of many people’s mutual carelessness.” Visitors with pets should also make sure to keep them on a leash to avoid more conflicts with monkeys.

In a comment under the post, it added, “Formosan rock monkeys have the intelligence of a three- to four-year-old child, and once they get used to the connection between human and food, they can hardly shirk the habit for life. Only by being constantly cautious and careful, and by not giving the monkeys the chance to get human food, will there eventually be a chance to make things better.”



A monkey takes a drink from a cup stolen from a police vehicle. (Facebook, Yushan National Park Headquarters photo)



A monkey munches on stolen instant noodles. (Facebook, Yushan National Park Headquarters photo)