DPP makes merger moves on Hsinchu, not Changhua

With the referendums over, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has with stunning swiftness moved on a proposed merger of Hsinchu County and Hsinchu City, possibly with Miaoli thrown in the mix, to form a new special municipality.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and the party have thrown their weight behind the proposal and are currently pushing through legislation that would change the wording in the Local Government Act (地方制度法) that would allow the merger to happen in spite of the law currently requiring a minimum of 1.25 million people to qualify. Both Hsinchus combined only barely top one million, though if Miaoli were included it would pass the threshold. Opposition parties are objecting and demanding it be remanded back to committee for more discussion, but the DPP appears determined to use their legislative majority to push it through.

The idea was originally floated by Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) of the DPP in September, but at the time the administration did not give it much attention with their energies focused on the referendums. Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) and Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌), both of the Kuomintang (KMT), have not ruled it out, though are hoping for more public discussion and planning before deciding to move ahead.

This has upset Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) of the KMT, who on Friday called on the president to “stop passing the buck” and called on Changhua lawmakers from both parties to back their plan to be the next to be upgraded, ahead of Hsinchu. Changhua not only (barely) meets the population threshold and is not proposing a complicated merger with neighbors–they have already passed their plan through the city council, which will be presented to the Ministry of the Interior in the next few days. In short, Changhua’s is far further along than Hsinchu’s.

So why is the Tsai administration so enthusiastic about Hsinchu, and not Changhua? Partisanship could be a factor, but most of the discussion is around the impact on the Hsinchu Science Park. It is scattered throughout both Hsinchu City and County, with outposts in northern Miaoli. This means that some companies have to go through different bureaucracies for different business units depending on which part of the park they are located in. Also, the three governments also don’t always see eye-to-eye and sometimes prioritize different things, for example in traffic infrastructure around the park.

It does not appear to be a political move by the DPP intended to win greater Hsinchu in the next election. KMT-run Hsinchu County is more populous than the DPP-run city, and if Miaoli is included it would tip the scales even more heavily toward the KMT. It’s also unclear, and perhaps unlikely, that the merger could be done in time for next year’s local elections.

There is also talk of merging Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Chiayi City–but the leaders of all three seem keen to move more cautiously on the issue.

So, why merge?

Special municipality is an administrative construct brought over from China by the KMT. They report directly to the central government, and get access to larger central government cash handouts.

If a merger happens, all of the smaller cities, townships, and villages are turned into districts, and lose some local elected officials while still voting for the mayor of the special municipality and their city councilors. That streamlines elections and bureaucracy, but means a lot of local politicians lose their jobs.

Changhua’s Wang wants to be the seventh special municipality ahead of Hsinchu. The first special municipality was Taipei, while Kaohsiung was the second. Since 2010, four more have been added: New Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Taoyuan. In all but Taipei, you can find yourself in a tiny mountain village, but still be within the city limits. If the three proposed mergers go ahead, that will bring the total to nine.

This may also provoke a discussion on distribution of taxpayer money, and the disparities between the special municipalities and the remaining smaller cities and counties. If all three happen, and Miaoli is included, then the entire west coast down to Pingtung would be special municipalities. This would leave the remaining counties, such as Nantou, Pingtung, the offshore islands and the east coast in an odd position both in terms of continuing to have small local elections and in terms of government financing.