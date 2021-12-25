Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak

By LOLITA C. BALDOR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/25 06:49
US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said Friday.

The USS Milwaukee, a litorral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit. It began its deployment from Mayport, Fla., on December 15 and was heading into the U.S. Southern Command region.

The Navy said in a statement that the ship's crew is “100% immunized” and that all of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members. The number of crew testing positive was not disclosed.

The Navy said that “a portion” of those infected are having mild symptoms, and that the specific variant is not yet known. COVID-19 cases have surged across the country as a result of the highly contageous omicron variant.

“The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines,” the Navy said.

The first major military outbreak of the virus was early last year on a Navy warship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that was operating in the Pacific. The Roosevelt was sidelined in Guam for nearly two months, and more than 1,000 of the 4,800 crew members tested positive. One sailor died, and the entire crew went through weeks of quarantine in a rotation that kept enough sailors on the ship to keep it safe and running.

According to the latest data released by the Navy, more than 98% of all active duty sailors have been fully vaccinated.

Updated : 2021-12-25 08:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
"