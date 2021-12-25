Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 06:05
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) dur...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of a...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) dur...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of a...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn't listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday's game.

That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup against the Boston Celtics after spending time in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee has gone 3-2 over the five-game stretch without Antetokounmpo. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (27.0) and sixth in rebounding (11.6).

The Bucks’ injury report also doesn’t include forward Bobby Portis, and lists guard Donte DiVincenzo as questionable due to the health and safety protocols.

Portis hasn’t played since Dec. 15 due to the protocols. DiVincenzo hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his left ankle in a first-round playoff series with Miami last season, but he was expected to make his season debut just before the protocols made him unavailable last week.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-25 07:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
"