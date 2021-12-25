Alexa
Toronto's William Nylander enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 06:09
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto forward William Nylander entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Friday, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players on the list.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, defenseman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell also are in the protocols along with coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants and four other members of the organization.

The NHL shut down for its annual Christmas break after the lone remaining game Tuesday night. The league is scheduled to resume play Monday night with 14 games,

Updated : 2021-12-25 07:36 GMT+08:00

