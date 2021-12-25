Alexa
Yemeni rebel attack on southern Saudi Arabia kills 2 people

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 05:52
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said a Yemeni rebel attack on the southern border town of Jizan killed two people and wounded seven more late Friday.

The statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi citizen and Yemeni resident. Six of the wounded were Saudis and one was a Bangladeshi national, Saudi media said.

The cross-border attack is the latest in Yemen's long-running civil war by the Shiite Houthi rebels following a series of Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes on the Yemeni rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Yemen's war erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north. Months later, the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition intervened to oust the Houthi threat on its southern border and restore the internationally recognized government.

Since the war began, the Houthis have repeatedly staged drone attacks and fired missiles across the border at airports, oil facilities and other installations in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen's civil war has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Updated : 2021-12-25 07:36 GMT+08:00

