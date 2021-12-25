Alexa
More QB issues for Ravens: Huntley misses practice

By Associated Press
2021/12/25 04:57
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley missed practice Friday for the Baltimore Ravens with an illness, adding even more uncertainty to the team's quarterback situation heading into this weekend's showdown at Cincinnati.

Huntley is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, which pits the AFC North co-leaders against each other. Lamar Jackson, who missed last weekend's loss to Green Bay with a sprained ankle, is also questionable after missing practice this week.

Huntley ran the Baltimore offense pretty well last weekend, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two. If Jackson and Huntley can't play, the Ravens may need to turn to veteran Josh Johnson, who signed with Baltimore before last week's game.

The Ravens ruled out guard Ben Powers (foot) for the game and listed receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle) as doubtful. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand), linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and safety Brandon Stephens (illness) are questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-25 06:42 GMT+08:00

