SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|20
|18
|1
|1
|0
|39
|81
|41
|Quad City
|22
|15
|2
|2
|3
|35
|79
|52
|Knoxville
|19
|14
|3
|0
|2
|30
|76
|42
|Fayetteville
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|51
|Roanoke
|18
|9
|5
|2
|2
|23
|54
|45
|Pensacola
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|23
|63
|57
|Peoria
|16
|9
|3
|1
|3
|22
|49
|37
|Evansville
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|50
|49
|Birmingham
|22
|3
|15
|4
|0
|10
|46
|88
|Macon
|21
|3
|17
|0
|1
|7
|35
|90
|Vermilion County
|17
|2
|13
|2
|0
|6
|30
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled