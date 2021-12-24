SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 20 18 1 1 0 39 81 41 Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52 Knoxville 19 14 3 0 2 30 76 42 Fayetteville 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 51 Roanoke 18 9 5 2 2 23 54 45 Pensacola 20 10 7 3 0 23 63 57 Peoria 16 9 3 1 3 22 49 37 Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49 Birmingham 22 3 15 4 0 10 46 88 Macon 21 3 17 0 1 7 35 90 Vermilion County 17 2 13 2 0 6 30 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled