NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|367
|227
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|394
|243
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|285
|312
|e-N.Y. Jets
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|250
|428
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|357
|326
|Indianapolis
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|398
|300
|e-Houston
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|207
|372
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|196
|370
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|334
|315
|Cincinnati
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|369
|303
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|291
|335
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|292
|305
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|385
|296
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|379
|370
|Denver
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|285
|243
|Las Vegas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|299
|374
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|293
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|364
|308
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|283
|351
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|238
|331
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|410
|306
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|313
|285
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|258
|384
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|271
|313
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|359
|302
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|361
|342
|e-Chicago
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|240
|349
|e-Detroit
|2
|11
|1
|.179
|243
|366
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|284
|L.A. Rams
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|386
|303
|San Francisco
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|377
|334
|Seattle
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|282
|282
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.