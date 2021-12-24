Alexa
Taiwan to launch vaccine map before New Year

Online map will mention brands, locations, need for reservation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/24 20:33
Information about vaccine doses will soon be available on a map. 

Information about vaccine doses will soon be available on a map.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A map of Taiwan showing all relevant information about COVID-19 vaccines will be available before the end of the year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday (Dec. 24).

Local governments will be asked to provide information about the brand of vaccines available and the location of participating hospitals and clinics, CNA reported. The map will be updated once a week and also tell the public which categories of people can receive the shots, and whether reservations are needed.

Before the system comes fully online, members of the public can consult local government health services to obtain the information, the CECC said.

According to the latest data, 79.72% had received their first COVID jab by the end of Thursday (Dec. 23), while 66.5% had been treated with a second shot. Because a booster shot will be allowed five months after the second dose, CECC officials said they expected a peak in the number of third vaccine jabs in March 2022.
