Europe Smart Water Management Market 2021 : Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Europe smart water management market accounted for $2,806.2 million in 2019 and will grow by 14.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for quality water services, need to replace aging water infrastructure, rising digitalization of utilities sector, technological advancements in IoT, and government initiatives and regulations.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 40 figures, this 104-page report “Europe Smart Water Management Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Water Meters, Software and Solutions, Service), Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe smart water management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe smart water management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, and Country.

Based on Offering

Water Meters

• AMR/AMR+ Water Meters

• AMI Water Meters

Software and Solutions

• Asset Management

• Distribution Network Monitoring

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Meter Data Management (MDM)

• Analytics

• Other Solutions

Service

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Based on Application

• Residential Use

• Commercial Use

• Industrial Use

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific smart water management market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Arad Group

Esri Geographic Information System Company

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

i2O Water Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Itron Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)

Siemens AG

Suez Group

TaKaDu Limited

Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

