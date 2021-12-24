Man waits for police after 'robbing' central Taiwan OK Mart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man waited patiently in line for three minutes after shouting "this is a robbery," before making away with NT$2,000 in cash at a convenience store in central Taiwan.

On Wednesday (Dec. 22), a 42-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), who had been unemployed for a long period of time, stepped into an OK Mart on Fuzhen Road in Changhua County's Yuanlin City and shouted "This is a robbery!" reported ETtoday. However, the shop clerk seemed indifferent and only casually glanced at him briefly, leaving Lin at a loss at what to do.

Not sure of what action to take next, Lin decided to stand silently in line and waited for three minutes until he got close to the checkout counter and grabbed NT$2,000 from the cash register, prompting the clerk to immediately alert the police.

In surveillance camera footage of the incident, a bald-headed man (Lin) can be seen entering the OK Mart. He can then be seen pointing his finger and shouting at the clerk. However, the clerk observed that Lin had stood in place and had not taken any other actions.



Lin pointing at clerk. (Changhua County Police Department screenshot)

The clerk thought it was some sort of prank and ignored Lin as he gave priority to customers who were waiting in line. After waiting for about three minutes, Lin slowly walked toward the cash register, before suddenly lunging forward and snatching two thousand dollars in cash.

Lin then threw the money on the ground and ordered the clerk "Hurry up and call the police!" However, the clerk reacted calmly and quietly stepped forward to pick up the banknotes and put them in the cash counting machine, before alerting police.

Lin appeared to be satisfied with the clerk's reaction and stood by and waited for police to arrive. When he was arrested, he not only did not resist, but he took the initiative to greet police.

After a police investigation, they found that Lin has been unemployed for a long period of time, had no fixed home, and rarely ate. He told officers that he wanted to go to prison to get free food.

Police then transferred Lin to the District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for intimidation and extortion (恐嚇取財罪).