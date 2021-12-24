Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan and UK agree to test-free exchanges of driver's licenses

Exchanged licenses will last 6 years from date of issuance

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/24 17:44
Taiwan and UK agree to test-free exchanges of driver's licenses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.K. signed an agreement on Thursday (Dec. 23) for citizens who live in the other country to obtain local driver's licenses without taking a test from 2022.

The latest measure will be applied starting on the first day of 2022, the British Office Taipei (BOT) and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

The U.K. marks the 14th European country to recognize Taiwanese driver's licenses. This makes getting around for Taiwanese who are studying or working abroad in Europe much more convenient.

BOT Director John Dennis and the representative of the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K. Kelly W. Hsieh (謝武樵) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday via a virtual meeting.

According to the agreement, the exchanged licenses issued by the two countries are good for six years. The earliest day for application is Jan.1, 2022.

Dennis said U.K. residents in Taiwan were delighted and appreciated with this new arrangement. He added that the move symbolizes deepening cooperation in various fields between the two sides.

Hsieh also noted that Taiwan and the U.K. have signed numerous agreements on working holidays, double taxation, and language exchange, which all bolster the communication and cooperation between both countries.
Driver's license agreement
MOU
the UK
UK-Taiwan ties
reciprocal agreement
British Office in Taipei
MOFA
Representative of the Taipei Representative Office in the UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan will not import contaminated food products from Fukushima, Japan
Taiwan will not import contaminated food products from Fukushima, Japan
2021/12/23 15:04
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Philippines in wake of Typhoon Rai
Taiwan donates US$500,000 to Philippines in wake of Typhoon Rai
2021/12/22 20:39
Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy
Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy
2021/12/21 14:20
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
2021/12/21 12:30
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
2021/12/20 16:40