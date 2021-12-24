Taiwan and UK agree to test-free exchanges of driver's licenses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.K. signed an agreement on Thursday (Dec. 23) for citizens who live in the other country to obtain local driver's licenses without taking a test from 2022.

The latest measure will be applied starting on the first day of 2022, the British Office Taipei (BOT) and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

The U.K. marks the 14th European country to recognize Taiwanese driver's licenses. This makes getting around for Taiwanese who are studying or working abroad in Europe much more convenient.

BOT Director John Dennis and the representative of the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K. Kelly W. Hsieh (謝武樵) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday via a virtual meeting.

According to the agreement, the exchanged licenses issued by the two countries are good for six years. The earliest day for application is Jan.1, 2022.

Dennis said U.K. residents in Taiwan were delighted and appreciated with this new arrangement. He added that the move symbolizes deepening cooperation in various fields between the two sides.

Hsieh also noted that Taiwan and the U.K. have signed numerous agreements on working holidays, double taxation, and language exchange, which all bolster the communication and cooperation between both countries.