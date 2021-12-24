Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/24 15:57
An anti-COVID-19 green pass protester wears a latex mask with syringes attached to it during a rally in front of the Victoria Palace, the government h...
A test center employee performs a coronavirus test in the 'Kurfuerstendamm (Ku'damm)' shopping road in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. German...
A nurse administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, as private nurse Chara holds her, in Athens, Gree...
Migrants settle at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 2...
An elderly communist supporter with a former Soviet Union red flag waits to lay flowers at the grave Soviet leader Josef Stalin on the occasion of the...
Algeria's national football team members celebrate with the fans during a parade after their win over Tunisia in the final of FIFA Arab Cup 2021 hoste...
Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates with a Santa Claus hat after scoring his side's first goal during a French League One soccer match between Marsei...
Demonstrators gather to protest against the government restriction measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during celebrations of the 32nd anniversary...
A protestor throws a scooter into the street in front of a police line during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 19, ...
People wearing face masks ride a tram in Lisbon, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Despite vaccination rates that make other governments envious, Spain and Ib...
People wait after being vaccinated as riders train at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Friday, Dec. 17, 202...
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexa...
Whirling dervishes perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a ...
German police officers walk past a merry-go-round on the final day of the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo/Mic...

DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021

From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin’s birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Zagreb-based photographer Darko Bandic.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

