Taiwanese climber found dead in mountains 12 days after disappearance

Body will have to be removed by helicopter from location 80 m above ravine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/24 16:19
A drone located the body of a missing climber 12 days after his disappearance. (CNA, Taichung City Fire Department photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan City sports official was found dead on a mountain 12 days after he disappeared during hiking, reports said Friday (Dec. 24).

The 37-year-old man, surnamed Lee (李), reached the summit of Zhongyangjianshan on his own at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, but did not return home the following day, triggering a search of the area on the border between Taichung City and Hualien County. With an altitude of 3,705 meters, the mountain features on Taiwan’s 100 Peaks list.

A drone found his body 80 m above a ravine, but since the location is inaccessible on foot, a helicopter will have to remove him when the weather improves, CNA reported.

After the search started on Dec. 13, the Taichung Fire Department located the site of Lee’s final phone call, and mobilized helicopters and three rescue teams numbering a total of 27 people to help find him. Friday at 12:30 p.m., a drone they had launched located his body, but at a spot which rescue workers were unable to reach.

Because of the difficult location, the teams were preparing to return to base and rely on a helicopter to remove Lee’s body, but the operation was not immediately possible due to bad weather near Zhongyangjianshan.
mountain accident
hiking accident
mountaineering accidents
Zhongyangjianshan
Taichung City
drone
helicopter

