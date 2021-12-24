Pro-Taiwan MEPs urge action from EU against China bullying Lithuania

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been urged to take strong response against China's economic sancti... European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been urged to take strong response against China's economic sanction against Lithuania. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Club of pro-Taiwanese legislators in Europe are calling attention from leaders of the European Council and European Commission to China's attempts to disrupt European supply chains following its economic coercion against Lithuania.

China began bullying Lithuania after its decision to deepen ties with Taiwan.

Led by Michael Gahler, chair of the European Parliament (EP) - Taiwan Friendship Group, the pro-Taiwan EP members jointly issued a letter to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Thursday (Dec. 23) to express their concerns about China's "heavy-handed behavior," which could cause a disruption to supply chains in the bloc as member states are closely tied to each other.

In China's latest example of tantrum diplomacy, it is pressuring a dozen German companies not to procure car components made in Lithuania, or face a denial of market access, the letter pointed out. The group is worried that it will further challenge the EU's solidarity if the bloc remains silent over Beijing's bullying.

The statement reiterates support for Lithuania’s right to develop relationships with Taiwan in the face of coercion, which is in an "increasingly unscrupulous and brazen fashion," from China. The statement also called for "concrete action to resist such coercion."

The group expressed hope in ensuring the rights of EU member states to develop closer ties with Taiwan, which it describes as a "like-minded and reliable partner of [the] EU in the Indo-Pacific region."