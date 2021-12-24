Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rangers trek through snow to find hiker on Hawaii mountain

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/24 10:00
Rangers trek through snow to find hiker on Hawaii mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii.

Rangers said the hiker registered at the the visitor's center for Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest peak, before he set off Tuesday morning. But the Center of Maunakea Stewardship said he gave rangers the wrong number.

Rangers tried to contact him after it got dark, but couldn't reach him. They used the hiker's 911 calls to connect with him and narrow the search area.

Rescuers hiked about a mile (1.6 kilometers) and found him Tuesday night in a small cave in “thick white-out conditions" at 13,000 feet (3,962-meters) above sea level, the center's news release said.

He was able to walk out on his own but was taken to a hospital.

The mountain's summit is dangerous because of “extreme altitude and weather conditions, and emergency services may be two hours away because of its remote location,” the release said.

Updated : 2021-12-24 11:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
"