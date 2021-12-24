Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinson scores 22 to lift Fresno State over Weber State

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 09:56
Robinson scores 22 to lift Fresno State over Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State easily defeated Weber State 69-43 on Thursday night.

Anthony Holland had 10 points for Fresno State (10-3). Isaiah Hill added six assists and Leo Colimerio had eight rebounds.

Fresno State dominated the first half and led 44-18 at halftime.

Jamison Overton had 12 points for the Wildcats (9-4). Koby McEwen added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Dillon Jones had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-24 11:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
"