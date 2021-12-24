Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas Tech WR Ezukanma headed to NFL, out for Liberty Bowl

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 08:52
Texas Tech WR Ezukanma headed to NFL, out for Liberty Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma is skipping the Liberty Bowl and his final two seasons of eligibility to pursue a career in the NFL.

Ezukanma is in position to lead the Red Raiders in receiving for a third consecutive season. He has 138 catches for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

The best season for Ezukanma came in 2020, when he had 748 yards and six touchdowns. Ezukanma had 705 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Ezukanma is the second Texas Tech player to declare for the 2022 draft, which will be April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The other is offensive lineman Dawson Deaton.

Texas Tech (6-6) is scheduled to play Mississippi State (7-5) in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-12-24 10:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's ex-wife banks NT$1.14 billion in divorce settlement
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Indonesian caregiver sentenced to 1 year in prison for cutting patient's throat with knife
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
EU accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan and 4 other nations
EU accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan and 4 other nations
"