Lewis scores 27 to lift Pepperdine past Westmont 96-69

By Associated Press
2021/12/24 07:51
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis had a season-high 27 points as Pepperdine easily beat Westmont 96-69 on Thursday.

Mike Mitchell Jr. had 14 points and seven assists for Pepperdine (6-9), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Keith Fisher III added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Jan Zidek had 11 points.

The 96 points were a season best for Pepperdine, which also achieved a season-high 26 assists.

Nate Meithof had 22 points for the Warriors. Jalen Townsell added 12 points, and Cade Roth had eight points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-24 09:13 GMT+08:00

